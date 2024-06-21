Video: Ukraine hit back with Mykola Shaparenko breaking the stubborn Slovakia defense

Ukraine have come back in the match with Mykola Shaparenko scoring for them against Slovakia.

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk lead the counter attack for Ukraine and after some intricate passing in the final third, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko found space to cut back the ball into the box for Shaparenko who finished with a left-footed strike from close range.

This is the first goal Slovakia have conceded in 395 minutes of football action.

Mykola Shaparenko brings Ukraine! 🇺🇦⚽ It's high fives all round from former striker and the country's FA president Andriy Shevchenko 🙏

The goal should give the Ukrainians confidence to go and find a winner now after impressing since conceding the early goal.

The second half promises to be an exciting period of play between both the teams, who are playing attacking football and putting bodies ahead to find the winner.