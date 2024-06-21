Wales sack manager Rob Page following Euro 2024 failure

Rob Page, 49, was fired by Wales after the Football Association of Wales decided to end his three and a half-year tenure.

In Qatar 2022, the 49-year-old guided Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years, but he was unable to qualify for Euro 2024, and this month’s lackluster performances against Gibraltar and Slovakia proved to be too much for the FAW to overlook.

The FAW has been evaluating Page’s role since a meek World Cup exit in Qatar, and a string of disappointing results this month proved to be the last straw.

After taking up the position temporarily in November 2020, Page remained in charge for four years.

Following his official appointment in September 2022, the 49-year-old managed the squad for two major competitions.

Dave Adams, the chief football officer of FA Wales, expressed gratitude to Page for his contributions to the team from U21 to senior levels.

“I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s head coach and then onto the role of Cymru head coach,” Adams said in a statement.

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments.”

Page managed the Under-21s before taking over Wales on an interim basis following Ryan Giggs’ resignation.

Although he guided the squad to the round of 16 at Euro 2020, they were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup held in Qatar.