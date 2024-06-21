Watch Aston Villa Star Thwarts Canada’s Scoring Chance with Spectacular Save (Video)

Canada have a challenging task as they face the reigning Copa América and FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina. The Canadians have had their scoring chances and were close to scoring, but Aston Villa standout Emiliano Martínez prevented them from going up 1-0.

After a cross into the box by Canada, Argentina nearly gave up a goal as the Canadians got off a header shot that almost found the back of the net. However, Martínez was there to deny to opposition and keep the match scoreless.

 

