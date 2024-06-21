Canada have a challenging task as they face the reigning Copa América and FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina. The Canadians have had their scoring chances and were close to scoring, but Aston Villa standout Emiliano Martínez prevented them from going up 1-0.

After a cross into the box by Canada, Argentina nearly gave up a goal as the Canadians got off a header shot that almost found the back of the net. However, Martínez was there to deny to opposition and keep the match scoreless.

Emiliano Martínez with a MASSIVE SAVE for Argentina ?? pic.twitter.com/1J4fhqVsv5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2024

Canada with a GREAT chance but Emiliano Martínez makes the save! #CA2024 pic.twitter.com/aHg7J3vFkH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 21, 2024