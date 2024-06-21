Watch Liverpool-Manchester City Connection Fuel Argentina’s Opening Goal Against Canada (Video)

After a scoreless first half, Argentina opened the scoring early in the second half with the connection between Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez.

Canada had kept Argentina’s potent attack under control in the first 45 minutes of the match. Moreover, the Canadians had more dangerous chances than the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

Nonetheless, after surviving the first half, Argentina’s attack came to life with Mac Allister giving a pass right as the goalkeeper was coming to him, allowing Álvarez to score for the 1-0 lead.

