After a scoreless first half, Argentina opened the scoring early in the second half with the connection between Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez.

Canada had kept Argentina’s potent attack under control in the first 45 minutes of the match. Moreover, the Canadians had more dangerous chances than the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

Nonetheless, after surviving the first half, Argentina’s attack came to life with Mac Allister giving a pass right as the goalkeeper was coming to him, allowing Álvarez to score for the 1-0 lead.

¡GOOOOLL JULIAAAN! ?? Argentina se pone 1-0 en el debut ? Nos une creer, nos une el fútbol, nos une una Coca-Cola, creer es para todos. Coca-Cola Magia de Verdad #MagiaDeVerdad@CocaColaAr Seguí en VIVO la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica USA 2024 en #ArgentinaXTelefe por… pic.twitter.com/Gjq0FRXQZ3 — telefe (@telefe) June 21, 2024