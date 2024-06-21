West Ham’s opening bid of £25m for Wolves captain Max Kilman is set to be rejected with the Midlands outfit wanting to keep hold of the defender according to reports.

It appears former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is plotting a raid on his former club as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The Hammers are looking for reinforcements in both defensive and attacking areas as they aim to improve on last season’s ninth place finish, and get back into European competition.

Wolves set to reject West Ham’s £25m Kilman offer

The Telegraph report that West Ham are prioritising defensive additions this summer, with their opening bid of £25m for Kilman set to be rejected.

The report adds that any potential deal for the 27-year-old could cost up to £45m, whilst Wolves turned down a £30m bid from Napoli last year.

Following interest from the Serie A outfit, Kilman ended up signing a new long term contract with Wolves until 2028.

Lopetegui knows Kilman and made him club captain during his time in charge of Wolves in the 2022/2023 campaign, with The Telegraph adding that the Spaniard rates him highly and is keen to bring him to West Ham.

Wolves won’t want to lose their captain, but the report adds the club are aware that a major sale would give them greater manoeuvrability in the transfer market.

Kilman joined Wolves on a free transfer from Maidenhead United in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to make 151 appearances for the club scoring three goals.

The Hammers have been busy this summer and have already added Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme to their ranks from Palmeiras.

West Ham are also keen to sign a striker this summer and have been linked with the likes of Serhou Guirassy and Youssef En-Nesyri, but as of yet nothing seems particularly advanced in regards to a new forward.