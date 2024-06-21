Manchester City fullback Sergio Gomez may not be far away from a summer exit.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have now confirmed that Roma are set to hold talks once again in a bid to sign the Spanish footballer.

The Serie A giants are hardly alone in their interest. Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Sevilla and West Ham United are also considered keen on the 23-year-old’s services in the current window.

Is Gomez open to a move?

Importantly, the former Anderlecht star is open to the prospect of fresh pastures owing to a lack of first-team minutes under Pep Guardiola.

Sources close to the club understand that Manchester City would be willing to accept offers of around €15-20m [£12.6-16.9m] for Gomez this summer.

Will there be further Manchester City outgoings?

The future of Joao Cancelo remains up in the air.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick is understood to be a keen admirer of the 30-year-old fullback who signed for Manchester City back in 2019.

The defender has since played his football during loan spells with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Though, it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana will be able to navigate their way through Financial Fair Play hurdles well enough to secure a permanent move.

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier in the week that the Sky Blues would be prepared to sell Cancelo for only €30m [£25.3m].

This, however, may still prove too prohibitive an asking price.