Everton could find themselves embroiled in a three-club tug of war for the potential signing of Jayden Oosterwolde.

The Fenerbahçe left-back’s situation is being monitored by the Toffees, fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United and the Serie A’s Napoli.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have noted that the Hammers have already met with the Dutchman’s agents for further information.

Despite this, it’s understood that Everton won’t be rushed into making a move themselves.

What is Fenerbahçe’s position on Oosterwolde?

Sources close to the club believe that there are currently no plans to sell the 23-year-old in the current summer window.

That said, everything does have a price. Fenerbahçe’s position could be seriously tested by an offer of around the €25-30m [£21.1-25.3m] mark.

What do the stats say about Oosterwolde?

The fullback, who doubles up as a centre-back and left midfielder, was ever-present in Fenerbahçe’s Super Lig campaign in 2023/24, racking up 43 appearances across all competitions.

The Zwolle-born footballer looks competent on the ball, registering in the 91st percentile for pass completion (amongst peers outside of Europe’s top five leagues), according to FBref.

His statistical profile indicates he’d be a useful threat at the opposite end of the pitch, given he ranks in the 88th percentile for non-penalty xG and 69th percentile for xAG.

If the likes of West Ham, Everton or Napoli could keep the price below the £25m mark, he could be a snip.