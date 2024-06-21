West Ham make 22-year-old winger their top target this summer

West Ham United have reportedly made Championship winger their top target for the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are preparing for the new season and manager Julen Lopetegui is looking to stamp his authority on the squad left behind by former manager David Moyes.

The east Londoners are expected to go through a major overhaul of the squad with the club likely to sign a new attacker, midfielder and defender in order to address their issues.

Having already signed Brazilian player Luis Guilherme, they are now looking to add more players to their squad and they have made Hull City winger their top target for this transfer window.

Jaden Philogene, a highly-regarded winger for Hull City, is West Ham United’s top target in summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

After making an impression at the MKM Stadium the previous season, the 22-year-old is considered one of the most promising young talents in the country.

While Hull, the Championship team, are reportedly prepared for bids from the higher leagues, they are hesitant to lose Philogene.

Southampton are also in the race to sign the young player as the newly promoted team prepare for life in the top flight of English football.

For the Tigers in their Championship season the previous year, Philogene notched twelve goals and provided six assists, but they just missed out on a play-off spot.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2026, the England youth international is rumoured to have attracted attention from a wide range of teams in England and around the continent following his impressive exploits.

West Ham face competition from Southampton

The competition between the Hammers and the Saints could get serious with both the clubs expected to make their moves soon.

With Lopetegui in charge of West Ham now, their approach is likely going to change and they will have a more attack minded mentality under the Spaniard manager.

Signing someone like Philogene will provide them exactly that and offer them an attacking outlet along with providing their squad depth and quality.