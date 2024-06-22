Argentina kicked off the 2024 Copa América with a 2-0 win over Canada, thanks to goals from Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez. However, their defense played a key role in the victory.

In the first half, La Albiceleste faced seven total shots from the Canadian squad and the defense blocked four of them. Nonetheless, it wasn’t all withstanding the attack from the CONCACAF side as Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero had an impressive match playing all 90 minutes.

The Spurs standout registered three clearances, two interceptions, and six tackles while touching the ball 109 times. However, Romero also had an outstanding contest in terms of his passing.

Opta Javier highlighted on X that Romero completed 91 out of 93 passes for a 97.8 percent accuracy rate against Canada on Thursday. This is the third-highest pass accuracy for any player with over 90 passes in a Copa América match since 2016.

91/93 – Cristian Romero ?? solo erró dos de los 93 pases que intentó contra Canadá, con un 97.8% de efectividad: es el tercer máximo porcentaje de eficacia para un jugador de +90 pases intentados en un partido de CONMEBOL Copa América desde 2016. Garantía. pic.twitter.com/l4eUxcM6NN — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 21, 2024

Argentina’s next game in the Copa América will be on Tuesday when they face Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Romero will look to continue his impressive passing performance as the reigning champions look to secure six of six points.