Argentina started the 2024 Copa América on a high note, securing a 2-0 victory over Canada. The goals came from Julián Álvarez of Manchester City and Lautaro Martínez of Inter Milan.

Nonetheless, with both strikers scoring, the question now is which of the two players manager Lionel Scaloni will use to start a crucial match. The Manchester City standout played 76 minutes and three total shots in the contest.

Meanwhile, Martínez came on as a substitute and 14 minutes while recording two shots on target. Even though a debate could be brewing, TyC Sport’s Ernesto Provitilo writes that Argentina fans shouldn’t debate which player should start at the No. 9 position.

Instead, Provitilo wants those who watch La Albiceleste to enjoy having these two talented players.

“Argentina boasts two of the world’s best forwards, and there’s no question about their talent,” Provitilo wrote. “In their debut at the Copa América, it’s the first time they’ve both scored in the same match. They complement each other rather than being substitutes.

“If there’s no conflict among them or with Scaloni, why introduce it? There’s no need to overthink it; it might make for good TV or streaming content, fill airtime, or entertain in trivial debates. But it doesn’t make sense to take it seriously.”

Argentina’s next game in the Copa América will be on Tuesday when they face Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be interesting to see if Scaloni goes with Álvarez as the starter or gives Martínez a crack at starting.