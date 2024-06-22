Video: Patrik Schick draws the Czech Republic level

The Czech Republic have equalised against Georgia thanks to a Patrik Schick tap-in to keep their European Championship hopes alive.

After an opening half in which they dominated, the Czech Republic were hit with a sucker blow after an unfortunate handball handed their opposition a penalty which was duly dispatched.

Knowing only a win will do, they started off the second half like they finished the first, on the front foot and got their reward when Schick tapped home on the line after a flick-on from a corner.

