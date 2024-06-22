The Czech Republic have equalised against Georgia thanks to a Patrik Schick tap-in to keep their European Championship hopes alive.
After an opening half in which they dominated, the Czech Republic were hit with a sucker blow after an unfortunate handball handed their opposition a penalty which was duly dispatched.
Knowing only a win will do, they started off the second half like they finished the first, on the front foot and got their reward when Schick tapped home on the line after a flick-on from a corner.
Patrik Schick gets the equaliser! #GEOCZE #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/a1qeG9AWVx
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 22, 2024