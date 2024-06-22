Video: Ex-West Ham standout sent off for brutal chest kick in Ecuador-Venezuela clash

Ecuador standout Enner Valencia received a straight red card in the 22nd minute of their opening Copa América match against Venezuela on Saturday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Valencia, who played for West Ham United and Everton in the Premier League, contested with a Venezuelan player for the loose ball. However, the veteran forward didn’t touch any off the ball; instead, his cleat kicked the opponent near the chest area.

After a VAR review, Valencia received a straight red card rather than a yellow, leaving Ecuador to play with 10 men for the rest of the contest.

