Club progressing in negotiations with Man United to sign 26-year-old defender

Turkish outfit Galatasaray are keen on signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old right-back has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave in search of regular game time.

According to a report from beIN Sports Turkey, the 26-year-old defender is a priority target for Galatasaray and they have made great progress in negotiations for the defender. They are hoping to offer him a contract for four seasons and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Manchester United first.

The former Crystal Palace defender has not been able to live up to the expectations since moving to Old Trafford and a move away from the club would be ideal for him. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Turkey.

Galatasaray need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Wan-Bissaka should prove to be a quality acquisition for them. He has always been a reliable defender, but his attacking game leaves a lot to be desired.

Man United need an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United need a more balanced full-back and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right replacements this summer. They cannot afford to head into the new season with Diogo Dalot as the only right back at the club.

If Manchester United sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they will have to replace him adequately.

The defender has a contract with the Red Devils until 2025, and therefore this is the right time for Manchester United to sell him. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free from for next year. It will be interesting to see if they can recoup a substantial amount of money from the Turkish outfit.

They will need to improve the other areas of their squad this summer and the proceeds from the defender’s departure will certainly help.