Arsenal considering €120m deal to sign attacking target this summer

Sporting and Sweden striker Victor Gyokeres is reportedly a target for Arsenal this summer.

Over the previous few months, Gyokeres has been linked to Arsenal, and in the last few days, those rumours have intensified significantly.

Gabriel Jesus led the line in the beginning of the season for the Gunners, while Kai Havertz was deployed up top in the second half of the season.

The latter, who scored six goals more than his Brazilian colleague, was by far the most promising.

However, Arsenal are still determined to add a new striker to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are reportedly extremely close to completing the transfer of Gyokeres; just financial concerns need to be resolved, according to Portuguese publication Leonino.

As per the most recent development, the Gunners are reportedly close to clinching the signing, contrary to previous reports that said financial difficulties were impeding the deal.

An estimated €90 million will be paid by Arsenal; add-ons might push that amount to €120 million.

At 26-years-old, the former Coventry striker is just hitting his peak age and his form in 2023-24 proved that he is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe right now.

Players like Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, and Victor Osimhen have all been linked to transfers to the Emirates Stadium.

But latest report has suggested that the Gunners are now close to completing a deal for the Sweden international.

Arsenal should look for other options due to Gyokeres’ price tag

If it is true, it does not seem like a wise move from Arsenal to spend a huge portion of their transfer budget on one player.

The Gunners are also looking to sign a midfielder who can partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park as Thomas Partey faces an uncertain future.

Mikel Arteta’s team lacks a lethal presence up front and it remains to be seen if Gyokeres is the player who can solve that issue.