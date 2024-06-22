Arsenal legend Paul Merson snubs Henry and Ronaldo to name greatest PL player ever

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has given his verdict on who the greatest Premier League player ever is.

The Gunners legend has played with some of the best players in the league during his time at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger’s star studded team had the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and many other legends.

Merson has played against Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea legends, who have gone on to light up the Premier League for years.

When it comes to the greatest Premier League players ever, the names of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer and Henry come to mind.

However, speaking to Jeff Stelling on the Football’s Greatest podcast, Merson did not name any of them as his greatest Premier League player ever.

He picked another Arsenal teammate, Bergkamp, as his number one pick with Henry just behind the Dutchman.

He said:

‘I’ve gone for Thierry Henry as No 2. You could easily make a case for him to be number one, in my opinion. Easily.

‘He is the only player I’ve ever seen in the Premier League look like a 20-year-old playing in an Under 12s league.

‘[But as No 1] I’ve gone for a player who is the best player I’ve ever played with by a million miles. I didn’t think a professional footballer could be that good. [It’s] Dennis Bergkamp.

‘He was unbelievable. I had a good brain, I could see things on a football pitch. I had good vision. But I’d never seen anything like him.

‘He had eyes in the back of his head. He was as cool as ice. You ask anyone who played with him… all the forwards wanted to played with him.

‘You talk to Thierry Henry… he’d say Dennis Bergkamp. Ian Wright [would say] Dennis Bergkamp.

‘If you made a run, he would find you. He just had everything.’

Bergkamp was a fan favourite at Arsenal

Manchester United and Liverpool fans might not like this pick from the Arsenal legend but there is a strong case for the former Dutch striker.

He won three Premier League titles during his time at Arsenal and mesmerised fans all over the country with his playing style and class on the pitch.

He might not be the most prolific goal scorer but the way he linked up with players, displayed delicate touches in his game and created chances for his teammates was hugely impressive.