Arsenal midfielder heading to La Liga as talks start over a summer move

According to reports, Sevilla and Arsenal have begun discussions about Albert Sambi Lokonga joining the La Liga club on loan this summer.

Vamos Mi Sevilla claims that the Spanish team is pursuing the 24-year-old Belgian to bolster their midfield options.

The Belgian has spent the last two seasons on loan at Luton Town and Crystal Palace.

As per the report, Sevilla’s midfield options currently consist of Djibril Sow, Joan Jordan, and youngster Manu Bueno.

The La Liga club are eager to let go of Jordan and they are looking at their options in the transfer market.

Victor Orta, the director of football, is aggressively looking for ways to strengthen this important area of the club.

In 2021, Arsenal signed the 24-year-old from Anderlecht. Under Mikel Arteta, he was unable to secure a consistent first-team position at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder has spent time on loan to Luton and Palace and his future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

Now that he is back in North London, Lokonga may not have much chance of re-establishing himself in Arsenal’s midfield considering they already have other options in that position.

Lokonga has realised he needs a move away from Arsenal

Additionally, it appears that the Belgian midfielder has come to terms with the fact that he will need to find a way out of the Emirates this summer in order get more playing time.

Lokonga has talent, and Sevilla think a spell in La Liga would be just what the youngster needs to get his career back on track.

A move away from Arsenal and to a club where he can get playing time is what his career needs right now.