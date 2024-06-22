Belgium got their Euro 2024 campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Romania in Cologne on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils needed a big performance following a shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia last time out and got exactly what they wanted, with Youri Tielemans opening the scoring from distance after just 73 seconds.

Romelu Lukaku was a threat all night — providing the assist for Tielemans — and saw a third strike of the tournament disallowed by VAR, this time for offside. Nevertheless, Kevin De Bruyne was able to finish the job late on, running behind the Romanian defence and coolly finishing.

The result leaves all four teams in Group E level on three points heading into the final game, blowing things wide open.

Here are the full player ratings on an important evening for Belgium:

Belgium vs Romania player ratings – Euro 2024

Belgium (4-2-3-1)

Koen Casteels – 8/10 – Made some vital saves to deliver three massive points for Belgium.

Timothy Castagne – 7/10 – Focused on his defensive work more in the second half, but provided a good attacking outlet in the opening 45 minutes.

Wout Faes – 8/10 – Needed a big performance after struggling against Slovakia and delivered just that. Made a match-high three tackles, as well as two clearances, two interceptions and two recoveries. Also completed the most passes (65) in the match.

Jan Vertonghen – 7/10 – His experience added much-needed composure to the Belgian backline.

Arthur Theate – 8/10 – Dynamic with and without the ball, making 10 passes into the final third and creating one chance while also registering two tackles, four clearances and five aerial duels won from seven attempts. Limped off near the end but hopefully nothing serious.

Youri Tielemans – 8/10 – Returned to the starting line-up in style with an excellent strike after just 73 seconds. Was dynamic and progressive on the ball throughout.

Amadou Onana – 8/10 – Set the tempo brilliantly in the midfield with some pin-point passing and driving runs. Made three tackles and four recoveries to disrupt Romania. It’s little wonder he’s linked to the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa on the evidence of this performance.

Jeremy Doku – 9/10 – Was a menace with his pace, attempting eight dribbles and creating a match-high five chances. Was involved in the build-up to Tieleman’s goal, too.

Kevin De Bruyne – 9/10 – Won more duels than any other player on the pitch, with 11 on the ground and one in the air. Created three chances and attempted five shots, finally getting his much-deserved goal in the 80th minute to kill the game. As Clive Tyldesley said in commentary, ‘class is permanent’.

Dodi Lukebakio – 6/10 – Plenty of pace and threat, but fluffed a couple of very decent chances, lacking composure at the vital moment. Suspended for the third group game after picking up another yellow card.

Romelu Lukaku – 8/10 – What does Lukaku have to do to get a goal in these Euros? Five more attempted shots and his third disallowed strike of the tournament for a narrow offside. At least registered an assist for Tielemans’ opener.

Substitutes:

Leandro Trossard (56′, for Lukebakio) – 3/10 – Drew visible fury from his teammates for holding onto the ball too long on multiple occasions. Could have had a couple of assists if he’d just played the simple pass at the right time.

Orel Mangala (72′, for Tielemans) – 6/10 – Didn’t see much of the ball but helped Belgium see the result out.

Yannick Carrasco (72′, for Doku) – 7/10 – Provided a good boost for the final quarter of the match. Should have been played in by Trossard.

Zeno Debast (77′, for Theate) – 6/10 – Did exactly what was required to keep Romania out.

Romania (4-1-4-1)

Florin Nita – 7/10 – The scoreline would have been much worse for Romania without the efforts of Nita in net.

Andrei Ratiu – 5/10 – Tried to offer an attacking outlet but was all too often pinned back by Doku.

Radu Dragusin – 7/10 – Put his body on the line to try and keep Romania in the game but needed help from those around him.

Andrei Burca – 4/10 – Failed to deal with a long ball down the middle on the De Bruyne goal, summing up the struggles he had up against a fluid Belgian attack.

Nicusor Bancu – 5/10 – Found it tough dealing with Belgium’s pace and dynamism.

Marius Marin – 5/10 – Tidy with the ball but looked all at sea without it. Dribbled past three times and committed three fouls.

Dennis Man – 4/10 – Fluffed a few decent chances in the second half and lost 10 of his 14 combined ground and aerial duels.

Razvan Marin – 7/10 – Romania’s best player with the ball and made four tackles and four recoveries to try and keep Belgium at bay.

Nicolae Staniciu – 6/10 – Tried to provide some composure on the ball but was often swept aside by a much more athletic Belgian midfield.

Valentin Mihaila – 5/10 – Provided a threat with his pace but continuously fluffed his lines in the vital moments, especially with his miss inside the box just after half-time.

Denis Dragus – 4/10 – Failed to attempt a shot or create a chance. A very isolated figure.

Substiutes:

Ianis Hagi (68′, for Mihaila) – 6/10 – Looked busy but unable to provide a defining touch.

Darius Olaru (68′, for Marin) – 6/10 – Offered a little more quality on the ball but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Denis Alibec (81′, for Dragus) – 6/10 – One shot on goal, but nothing else.

Deian Sorescu (90′, for Ratiu) – 5/10 – Not enough time to get into the game.