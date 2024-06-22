Chelsea intensify contact with South American’s agents, ready to submit an offer

Chelsea are keen on signing the Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino this summer.

According to a report from Calciomercato, they have now intensified contacts with the player’s representatives and they are ready to submit an offer for him.

The 18-year-old central defender is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for the Blues who are in need of defensive reinforcements. Chelsea have looked vulnerable in defence and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to do well next year.

Signing a quality central should be a top priority for them. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Boca Juniors. The Argentine club will not want to sell a prized prospect like him for a knockdown price and they could easily demand a premium. Anselmino has the potential to develop into a top class defender in the near future. The opportunity to move to Chelsea will be quite exciting for him, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football at the highest level could help him develop further and fulfil his world class potential.

Anselmino would be a quality addition

Chelsea are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the finances to pay a lucrative amount of money for the young defender. It will be interesting to see how much Boca Juniors are looking to recoup for his services.

The South American defender could be the ideal long-term replacement for Thiago Silva who left upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer. The Brazilian was a key player for Chelsea and he will need to be replaced adequately.

Anselmino seems like the perfect fit for the Blues. He has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well and it remains to be seen qhether Chelsea can win the race for his signature.