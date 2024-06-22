Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Maximilian Beier this summer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, they have started gathering information for the 21-year-old German striker and they could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

The attacker will cost around €30 million because of a release clause in his contract and a club with Chelsea’s finances should be able to afford him easily. Florian Plettenberg claims that several Premier League clubs are keen on signing the Bundesliga striker and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature.

The Blues are not in pole position when it comes to the transfer race.

Chelsea need to sign a quality striker

The 21-year-old striker has had an impressive campaign with Hoffenheim and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. The German attacker scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga last season. He could develop into a quality long-term prospect for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

The Blues should do everything in their power to sign the player this summer. They should have no problems paying his release clause and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join them as well.

Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming since his move from La Liga and Chelsea need a better striker leading the line for them. The German certainly fits the profile and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League. Even though they have not been at their best, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them could be quite exciting for Beier. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days.