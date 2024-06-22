Chelsea are interested in signing the Aston Villa attacker Omari Kellyman this summer.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Chelsea are currently in talks with the West Midlands club to sign the 18-year-old attacker and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The West Midlands club value him at £20 million and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. Aston Villa need to sell some players in order to balance their books this summer. They will have to comply with the financial regulations. They have secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League and they need to sign quality players to improve their squad as well.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can bring in the right reinforcements without overspending this summer.

Meanwhile, Kellyman would be a quality long-term investment for Chelsea and he could develop into an important first team player for them. The attacker has been compared to Kai Havertz in terms of style and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker.

Omari Kellyman would be a quality investment

Chelsea need more depth in their attack and it is no surprise that they are willing to sign a prospect like Kellyman. The £20 million investment would look like a major bargain in the long term if the 18-year-old manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent seasons and the 18-year-old as attacker will only add to the pool of young talent at the club. The opportunity to join Chelsea could be an attractive one for the young attacker and he will look to make his mark at a big club in the near future.

There is no doubt that Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they will be hoping to get back to the top of English football once again.