England dealt major injury blow ahead of Slovenia clash

It has been reported that Luke Shaw has missed another England training session as fears grow about his participation in the European Championships.

The Three Lions are currently perched at the top of Group C after a 1-0 win against Serbia and a 1-1 draw against Denmark earlier this week.

Although Gareth Southgate’s side is on course to make it out of the group stages and qualify for the knockout rounds in pole position, the discourse surrounding the team does not reflect this.

Despite winning their opening game of the tournament, England’s performance did not inspire faith in the fanbase with their recent draw against Denmark only increasing the concern.

A major criticism of the team has been the defence, in particular the left-back position with Kieran Trippier operating in this role in the absence of Shaw.

The Manchester United star remains the only natural left-back in the squad but missed the opening two games due to an injury that he sustained in February during Manchester United’s clash with Luton Town.

Many hoped that he would be fit and available for the final group stage clash but doubts have now been cast over this after the latest news regarding his fitness from the English camp.

According to reports, the 28-year-old missed the Three Lions training session and is instead training separately from the squad.

25 players are on the pitch for this morning’s training session, as @LukeShaw23 continues his individual programme elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/3LAkYWtlKS — England (@England) June 22, 2024

With Shaw expected to miss next Tuesday’s clash, his availability for England’s round of 16 games is now up in the air.