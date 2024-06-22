Everton are reportedly progressing in their talks to sign Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh this summer transfer window.

After a season which was tainted by a points deduction midway through the campaign, Everton fans will be looking forward to a fresh start in the Premier League in August.

The Toffees seem to be poised for a busy transfer window although a lot of the summer rumours are based around outgoings rather than incomings.

Fans will feel like a priority signing for the club during the window will be another attacking option, specifically a winger who can help add much-needed pace to the frontline.

According to reports from Sky Sports journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton are progressing in their talks to sign Newcastle winger Minteh.

The 19-year-old spent last season out on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord, grabbing an impressive 10 goals and six assists in the Eredivisie while also registering a goal in their Champions League campaign.

According to the report, Minteh is valued at around £25 million with Marseille also advancing in their talks for the pacy winger along with Serie A club Roma.

The 19-year-old arrived at St. James’ Park last summer and has still yet to make an appearance for his parent club, immediately going out on loan to Feyenoord.