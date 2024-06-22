Gary Lineker questions England tactic after Denmark result

Gary Lineker has questioned the tactics of Gareth Southgate after England’s disappointing result on Thursday.

After opening the tournament off with a 1-0 win last week, although the performance left a lot to be desired, the Three Lions faced off against Denmark on Thursday with many fans hoping for a more measured performance.

It looked like England were going to give just that after Harry Kane put them ahead after only 18 minutes, slotting home from close range after a Kyle Walker pull-back found its way to his feet.

But just like the previous contest, Southgate’s side seemed to take their foot off of the accelerator, allowing Denmark to recoup and string some passes together.

The Danes then got their equaliser courtesy of a long-range rasper from midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Unable to wrestle back control of the game, the contest petered out to a 1-1 draw with the Three Lions still perched at the top of Group C on four points.

Speaking on his podcast The Rest is Football, Lineker highlighted Southgate’s tactical approach and questioned his reluctance to play with a high press.

‘It’s almost like those tactics of getting a lead and hanging on to it, the game’s moved on from that.’ He said as transcribed by the Metro.

‘What I will say is that I find inexplicable, to be perfectly honest, is we watch Spain play, completely high press, excellent technical players, so have England, why do England not play a high press?’

England must now turn their attention to the penultimate game of the group stages as they prepare to face Slovenia on Tuesday night.