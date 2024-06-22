Video: Goncalo Ramos gets wiped out by security guard

Goncalo Ramos was on the wrong end of a collision with a steward after his side won on Saturday evening. 

Portugal confirmed their progression to the next round of the competition after a commanding 3-0 against Turkey on Saturday evening.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half before a lack lustre back pass rolled into the Turkey net doubling that advantage.

Bruno Fernandes then sealed the victory after the break after his former Manchester United teammate put the ball on a plate for him.

A common issue throughout the game was the constant emergence of pitch invaders from the crowd with Cristiano Ronaldo the most frequent recipient of their affection.

This occurred after the game as stewards rushed to stop another fan who jumped the barrier, unfortunately for striker Ramos, he found himself in between both parties and took the full brunt of one security guard.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.

