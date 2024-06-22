Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart was full of praise for Romelu Lukaku following the striker’s performance in Belgium’s 2-0 win over Romania on Saturday.

The Red Devils recovered from their shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia by putting Romania to the sword with a fluid and exciting attacking display.

However, the scoreline could have been even better had Lukaku not seen a goal ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offside calls.

That’s the third goal Lukaku has seen chalked off at this tournament and in another universe, the former Manchester United and Everton man — who spent last season on loan at AS Roma from Chelsea — would be the tournament’s top scorer.

Lukaku did, at least, register an assist, providing the lay-off for Youri Tielemans’ 73-second opener.

Hart praises ‘top class’ Lukaku

Despite his rotten VAR luck so far, Lukaku was singled out for praise by the recently retired Hart, who is working as a pundit at Euro 2024 for BBC Sport.

“Romelu Lukaku looked every bit a top-class striker,” Hart said following Saturday’s clash in Cologne. “At many points in his career, he has shown that he is a top-class striker, at some points he hasn’t, but he looks comfortable in this team and feels like the focal point. When he is playing well he adds so much to this Belgium team.”

Belgium’s win on Saturday leaves all four teams in Group E level on three points heading into the final round of fixtures.

Everything is to play for as Slovakia face Romania in Frankfurt and Ukraine take on Belgium in Stuttgart, with the two games taking place simultaneously on Wednesday at 5pm (UK time).