Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho planning double raid on Man United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who is the new manager of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, wants to sign two players from his ex-club this summer.

The Portuguese manager was linked with a move for Man United defender Victor Lindelof.

However, he has added another Red Devils player to his shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Mourinho has added Man United midfielder Casemiro on his list of potential targets as he plans new signings at Fenerbahce.

Turkish publication Sporx claims that Mario Branco, the sporting director of Fenerbahce, is making a lot of effort to meet Mourinho’s demands and has therefore started making moves to recruit Lindelof, who has been reported to be on the Old Trafford sale list.

Branco wants to bring another Man United player to the Turkish club and that is defensive midfielder Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid midfielder faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are believed to be ready to cash in on him this summer.

He has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and the Major League Soccer before.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him but after a disappointing second season for the Red Devils, his future lies away from Man United and the Premier League.

It now comes down to the finances involved, and both of these players are ones that Man United would probably contemplate letting go.

Man United plan to get rid out defensive duo

Casemiro and Lindelof are among the high-profile players that INEOS plan to let go during their summer clear-out.

The Man United squad is expected to go through a major overhaul this summer with the club looking to cut down on their wage bill.

In his first season, the Brazilian was perhaps the player of the year. However, he had a terrible second season and was not even selected for the starting eleven for the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro, as for the midfield position, the names of Amadou Onana and Joao Neves have been mentioned.