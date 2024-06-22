49ers Enterprises could be forced to sack manager Daniel Farke if Leeds United are not in the Championship top three by late October, according to David Norris.

Farke was unable to guide the Whites back into the Premier League at the first attempt last season, losing 1-0 to Southampton in the playoff final after finishing third in the table.

But the German will be given another bite at the cherry in 2024/25, although this time, he’s unlikely to be given much leeway when it comes to performances with supporters and club management alike accepting nothing less than promotion to the top flight.

Farke under pressure to deliver

According to former Leeds midfielder Norris — who made 36 appearances for the club between 2012 and 2015, scoring four goals — Farke could pay with his job if his side aren’t at least third in the table by late October.

“Not very,” Norris told MOT Leeds News when asked how long he thinks Farke could last if Leeds make a poor start to 2024/25.

Norris continued: “The pressure is going to be on after not going up last season – they will be going after automatic promotion.

“I reckon if Leeds are not in the top three come the end of October, they’ll definitely make a change – or if they make a really bad start then it could be before.

“They were right to stick with him and give him another go, but the pressure will definitely be on now.”

Leeds will find out their first opponents of the season when the Championship fixtures are announced on Wednesday. Before then, they have friendlies away at Yorkshire neighbours Harrogate Town and home to Spanish giants Valencia.