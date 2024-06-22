Liverpool ready to pay £42 million to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to make a bid of £42 million for Brahim Diaz, Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder.

Under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds are expected to add firepower to their squad this summer.

The Merseyside club are ready to add new attacking and defensive players this summer in order to provide Slot the right resources to challenge for trophies next season.

Real Madrid star Diaz is one of the players they have identified, who they feel can join the club and help them in attack next season.

After returning from a lengthy loan spell at AC Milan, Diaz signed a new contract last summer, leaving him with three years left on his current one.

In 44 appearances for the team in all competitions, the Morocco international assisted nine goals and scored 12 goals in 2023-24 for the La Liga and Champions League winners.

With an eye on Diaz, the Reds are searching for a dynamic attacker who can infuse energy into the Dutch manager’s squad at Anfield.

Due to his impressive performances, teams are eager to lure him away from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old offensive midfielder still has three years left on his contract, but Liverpool are thinking about making a move for him.

With the arrival of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, Diaz would see less playing time and he might consider leaving the Spanish giants.

Liverpool need a versatile player like Diaz

The former Manchester City player can play on the wings, as a number 10 and also up front.

His versatility can add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack and his pace and creativity will be a huge asset for the Reds.

Given his ability to attack from any position, create opportunities for others around him, and score goals when necessary, Diaz looks like an ideal player who can fit well into the Liverpool line up.