Liverpool fall behind Man United in the race to sign highly-rated defender

Regarding a deal for Liverpool’s 18-year-old center-back target, Leny Yoro, Manchester United have made initial contact with his club Lille.

With Raphael Varane leaving the team this summer, the Red Devils are looking to add a new centre-back.

In the competition to sign Yoro, who is also being pursued by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, United have already surpassed Liverpool by starting talks with his club, according to Sky Sports.

The report mentions Man United moving for Yoro because Everton are demanding more than £70m for their primary transfer target Jarrad Branthwaite.

The difficulty they are facing in signing the Everton defender has pushed the Red Devils to make a move for the Liverpool target.

At Old Trafford, a new centre-back is clearly needed, and the team’s management is working hard to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defense in time for the upcoming campaign.

Man United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool are also looking to sign a new defender as they look for a partner for Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of their defense.

Their need for a new defender has seen them target a move for the young French centre-back, however, if they are serious about signing him, they have to make a move for him sooner rather than later.

The player’s preference to join Real Madrid has been widely mentioned. Now it depends on the Premier League clubs if they can convince him to make a move to England.

Liverpool should make their move before its too late

Lille have witnessed Yoro’s stock soar since he made his way into the first team.

Since making his senior bow for Les Dogues two years ago at the age of sixteen, he has only gotten better.

The race to sign him could heat up in the coming weeks and months as the Premier League giants look for a new defender in the transfer market.