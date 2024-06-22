Liverpool consider move for 23-year-old attacking Premier League defender

The Arne Slot era at Liverpool has officially begun, as the Dutchman started his media responsibilities this week.

The identity of his first signing is still a mystery as the new head coach is vying with many teams for his desired players.

One of the players Liverpool are chasing is Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Wolves player Aït-Nouri is being pursued by Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, according to a report by Saïd Benhammadi in la Gazette du Fennec.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also keeping an eye on the left-back, though it’s unclear if any of them would make an offer in response to their appreciation.

The 23-year-old is naturally a left-back, but Gary O’Neil used him as a winger for the bulk of the season. He was effective in this role, leading Wolves to a decent 14th place finish.

Liverpool can now look forward to their first summer transfer window without Jurgen Klopp since 2016 after confirming Richard Hughes’ appointment as their sporting director and Arne Slot as their new manager.

Both of them have been given the task to make the club competitive again and challenge for trophies.

In order to do that, they have identified their transfer targets and one of them is the Wolves defender.

Aït-Nouri’s potential seems to have been noticed, as the report indicates that Chelsea and Liverpool are considering making a bid for him this summer, with Man City also mentioned as a potential suitor.

Liverpool need a new left-back this summer

With his ability to score goals and play strong defensively, he could be an outstanding full-back for one of the top Premier League teams.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both faced fitness issues last season, the need for a new left-back at Anfield is clear.

If Liverpool can manage to go ahead with the deal financially, signing the Wolves player is a no brainer for the Reds.