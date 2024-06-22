Liverpool monitoring 29-year-old Real Madrid target ahead of potential move

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are keen on securing his services.

According to a report from SportItalia, Liverpool have carried out recent surveys on the 29-year-old French international and they could look to make a move for him this summer.

They need a quality central midfielder and the Frenchman could prove to be a quality addition. He could be the ideal replacement for Thiago Alcantara who left the club earlier this summer.

Juventus are hoping to keep him at the club as well and they have already presented the player with a proposal. However, the midfielder is yet to respond to their offer of around €7.5 to 8 million euros per year for the next two seasons. It is fair to assume that Liverpool will have to offer him more than that in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are ready to break the bank for him. Rabiot is available on a free transfer and signing a player of his quality and experience for free would represent a major bargain.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea intensify contact with South American’s agents, ready to submit an offer
Club progressing in negotiations with Man United to sign 26-year-old defender
Man United fear they could be priced out of a move for 19-year-old attacker
Adrien Rabiot of Juventus

Liverpool could use Rabiot

Liverpool must do everything in their power to get the deal done. However, they will face competition from Real Madrid as well. They could use more depth in the midfield as well. The Spanish champions will be without Toni Kroos next season and Rabiot could be a handy alternative.

The 29-year-old midfielder has already proven himself in the Italian league and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League or La Liga. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. There is no doubt that he has a physical and technical attributes to thrive in both leagues and he could be an asset for the two clubs, especially on a free transfer.

More Stories Adrien Rabiot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.