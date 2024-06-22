Arsenal are interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez this summer.

According to a report from HITC, his performances for the Cherries have seen him linked with the summer move to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to snap him up. The defender could be available for a fee of around £40 million and remains to be seen whether Arsenal are ready to pay up.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are not the only club keen on signing the Hungarian defender and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have watched the 20-year-old this season as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The 20-year-old is certainly good enough to join the biggest clubs in the country and he has already proven himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth. Arsenal need to bring in alternatives to Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares in the summer. Both players are expected to move on permanently.

Man United and Chelsea want Kerkez

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade on Tyrell Malacia, who has barely featured last season. Kerkez is well-settled in the Premier League and he could be the ideal acquisition for the Red Devils.

Chelsea paid a substantial amount of money for Marc Cucurella, but the former Brighton defender has been quite underwhelming since his move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues need more quality and depth in that area and the 20-year-old Bournemouth star could compete with Ben Chilwell for the starting spot.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for the young defender, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He must look to join a club where he will get regular first-team action. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.