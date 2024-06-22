Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Rennes winger Desire Doue.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the Premier League club feel that the 19-year-old winger could be the ideal addition to their attacking unit, but they fear that they could be priced out of a move for the player.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player as well and it will be interesting to see if the English club decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Desire Doue is highly rated in France and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The 19-year-old winger is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he could develop into a complete forward with the right guidance as well.

Man United need more attacking depth

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund last summer but the Denmark international needs more support in the attack. Manchester United must look to sign a quality attacker before the summer transfer window closes and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

The Rennes winger could cost around £60 million and Manchester United are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him. Manchester United will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they cannot afford to spend £60 million on the winger. They will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.

The 19-year-old would be a long-term prospect for them, and he could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be quite tempting for him, and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement.