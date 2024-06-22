Manchester United have now joined the race for the Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young defensive talents in European football right now and he has been linked with a move away from Serie A recently.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are now keen on signing the young defender and they would be willing to pay around £51 million for him. The 22-year-old is an elite talent with a bright future and he could be a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

Calafiori is capable of operating as the central defender as well as the left back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The 22-year-old is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

Man United could use Calafiori

Manchester United look vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to improve if they want to compete for the league title and push for trophies. There is no doubt that Italian international would help them tighten up at the back. The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be attractive for him as well. It would be a major step up in his career.

The defender has been linked with other English clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. If a £51 million offer is submitted for the player, it is fair to assume that Bologna could be tempted to sell him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done quickly.

Calafiori certainly has the quality and the potential to justify the investment in the long-term, and he could establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world.