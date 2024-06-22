The Manchester City stars posting elite stats at Euro 2024 for Belgium

Belgium gave their Euro 2024 hopes a massive boost with a 2-0 win over Romania on Saturday and a pair of Manchester City stars stood out.

Kevin De Bruyne snatched many of the headlines with his late goal to kill the game, while the playmaker created three chances and won more duels (12) than any other player on the pitch.

“Class is permanent,” ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley said during the match and we’re inclined to agree.

However, De Bruyne wasn’t the only Manchester City man to leave his mark on the match.

Teammate Jeremy Doku was a menace throughout, playing a part in the build-up to Youri Tielemans’ 73-second opener, while creating five chances, completing three of eight attempted dribbles, having 11 touches in the box and completing 96% of his passes before being rested on 72 minutes.

Per Squawka, Doku has now completed more take-ons (9) than any other player at Euro 2024, while only four players — Christian Eriksen (11), Joshua Kimmich (8), Kevin De Bruyne (7) and Vladimir Coufal (7) — can better his six chances created at the tournament so far.

All to play for in Group E

Belgium’s win on Saturday leaves all four teams in Group E level on three points heading into the final round of fixtures.

Everything is to play for as Slovakia face Romania in Frankfurt and Ukraine take on Belgium in Stuttgart, with the two games taking place simultaneously on Wednesday at 5pm (UK time).

With the best six of eight third-place teams going through at the tournament, there is a massive opportunity for one side in this group to secure an unlikely route into the round of 16.

Belgium will, of course, be expected to top the group from this point, but will not have forgotten their disappointing 1-0 loss to Slovakia in the opening game, serving as a warning ahead of the Ukraine clash.