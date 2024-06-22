Michael Olise will reportedly receive a lofty salary increase as he is set to complete his high-profile move to German giants Bayern Munich.

After a lot of speculation surrounding his future, Crystal Palace star Olise has reportedly chosen to sign for Bayern Munich, turning down a host of clubs including Chelsea.

The French winger is viewed as one of the best talents in his position in the Premier League with his departure from the London club viewed as a matter of when rather than if.

It seemed like Olise was set to leave last summer, with the Blues very interested in the player but the 22-year-old surprisingly signed a new contract at Selhurst Park which extended his stay until 2027.

Unfortunately for the right winger, he had a reoccurring hamstring issue that saw him feature in only 19 Premier League games but he still produced an incredible tally of 10 goals and six assists.

According to Bayern Munich journalist Christian Falk, Olise is set to earn a whopping £220,000 per week, more than double his current wage at Crystal Palace.

Bayern is in concret transfer-talks with Michael Olise (22)

Release clause £ 55 Mio

£ 220 000 a week salary

First call via @TheAthleticFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2024

Olise will have no shortage of competition once he completes the move to Vincent Komapny’s side with the likes of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry all capable of playing out on the right-hand side.