Newcastle set to accelerate interest in Everton star

Dominic Calvert-Lewin reportedly wants to turn down a new contract offer from Everton and push for a summer move to the Magpies.

After an overall disappointing season for Eddie Howe’s side, which saw them finish outside of the Champions League spots, fans will be optimistic about a busy summer.

Although the transfer market as a whole seems to be in a lull due to the ongoing European Championships in Germany and the Copa America in the United States, rumours have been as rampant as ever.

With the 32-year-old Callum Wilson finding himself more frequently in the physio’s room, another striker to supplement Alexander Isak will be a top priority for the Magpies.

According to a report from Team Talk, the club are monitoring Everton striker Calvert-Lewin, with the English forward set to turn down any new contract offers from the Toffees.

With the 28-year-old now only have one year left on his current deal at Goodison Park, the pressure will be on Sean Dyche’s side to sell Calvert-Lewin if they want to recoup a sizeable fee for the striker.

The English forward previously attracted interest from clubs like Arsenal with his ability as an out-and-out centre forward and his best quality.

There were some doubts in the past about his injury record but this has since disappeared after a season which saw him only miss six league games, mainly due to a broken cheekbone.