Newcastle eye move for 28-year-old Premier League midielder from London club

Newcastle United are set to be busy in the transfer market as they aim to add depth to their squad.

The Magpies suffered an injury crisis in 2023-24 that derailed their season.

Their participation in the Champions League increased the number of matches they played last season and the injuries they suffered in all areas of the pitch have increased the demand for a bigger squad at St. James’ Park.

In order to address their issues in the midfield, they are targeting a move for Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, according to Football Insider.

With three goals and seven assists in 34 Premier League starts last season, the Brazilian international was one of Marco Silva’s most important players.

The 28-year-old’s performance at the club level was so good that in March, he received his first call-up to the national team since 2018.

If Newcastle move ahead with their interest in the midfielder, he could line up alongside his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes for the Magpies next season.

Pereira’s contract with Fulham expires in the summer of 2026, and he has been linked to a move away from Craven Cottage recently.

The report mentions that the player is open to a move away from the club and Newcastle could provide the new adventure he wants right now.

Newcastle United need a new midfielder this summer

The Magpies would particularly move for the player if one of their midfielders leave the club this summer, with Sean Longstaff linked to newly promoted Leicester City.

The Fulham midfielder is currently away on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America.

An impressive showing in the competition can fast track his move away from Fulham and Newcastle would be ready to grab the opportunity to sign him.

He would add creativity, physical presence and passing quality to the Newcastle United midfield and Howe would love to have a hardworking player like him in the team.