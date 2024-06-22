Video: Portugal take a two goal lead in a matter of minutes after disastrous own goal

Posted by

Bernardo Silva fired Portugal ahead in their Group F clash against Turkey with a clinical strike before a disastrous own goal doubled their lead.

After a disappointing outing in their first game of the European Championships which saw them barely scrape a win against the Czech Republic, Portugal set out to prove a point against Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

It only took until the 21st minute for them to take the lead courtesy of a clinical strike from Manchester City’s winger after some good play down the left-hand side.

That lead was then doubled just minutes later after a lacklustre back pass bypassed the outrushing Turkey goalkeeper.

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.