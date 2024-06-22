Bernardo Silva fired Portugal ahead in their Group F clash against Turkey with a clinical strike before a disastrous own goal doubled their lead.

After a disappointing outing in their first game of the European Championships which saw them barely scrape a win against the Czech Republic, Portugal set out to prove a point against Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

It only took until the 21st minute for them to take the lead courtesy of a clinical strike from Manchester City’s winger after some good play down the left-hand side.

That lead was then doubled just minutes later after a lacklustre back pass bypassed the outrushing Turkey goalkeeper.

Bernardo Silva with his first ever goal in a major international tournament 🤩 The Man City star opens the scoring for Portugal 🇵🇹#Euro2024 | #TURPOR pic.twitter.com/1DmrOztjX2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2024