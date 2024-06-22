Portugal star hit with suspension after embarrassing yellow card

Portugal winger Rafael Leao will miss his side’s final group game after picking up a yellow card for simulation on Saturday evening.

Portugal cruised to victory against Turkey on Saturday evening, winning 3-0 at a canter as they officially established themselves as tournament challengers.

There were some doubts about their credentials after a lacklustre opening display against the Czech Republic, although they won the contest 2-1 they had to rely on two late goals to save an embarrassing result.

But from the first whistle on Saturday, the 2016 champions looked like a completely different outfit as they cut through Turkey again and again.

It only took them until the 21st minute to break the deadlock, with Bernardo Silva smashing home from close range before an unfortunate own goal doubled that lead moments later.

A Bruno Fernandes second-half strike sealed the 3-0 win as they confirmed their progression to the next round of the competition.

Portugal will face Georgia in the final game of their group to confirm the official standings but will have to line up without AC Milan winger Leao, who picked up a yellow card.

The 25-year-old was booked in the 39th minute for simulation, making it his second yellow of the tournament after receiving a booking in the opening game of the tournament, also for diving.