Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson says Jack Clarke would be an ‘incredible addition’ to the club’s attack, if they can attract him back to Elland Road.

Clarke was sold to Tottenham in July 2019 but after a series of loan spells, was moved on a permanent basis to Sunderland in 2022 — following a strong loan spell in League One for the Black Cats in 2021/22.

The 23-year-old winger enjoyed the best season of his career so far in 2023/24, notching 15 goals and four assists in 40 Championship appearances despite Sunderland falling away from the promotion race to finish 16th.

Clarke’s form has reportedly attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, with West Ham most strongly linked after Burnley also had a bid rejected last summer.

Grayson backs Leeds return for ‘incredible’ Clarke

Sunderland are understood to be resigned to losing Clarke this summer with bids expected imminently.

But a return to Leeds United? It seems unlikely but ex-boss Grayson would certainly like to see Clarke join an already-talented Whites forward line for their promotion push next season.

“Jack Clarke has had an exceptional season but it will have to be a Premier League team he leaves Sunderland for,” Grayson said (via Yorkshire Evening Post).

“Leeds were forced to sell him for financial reasons previously but he would be an incredible addition. With Willy Gnonto, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, Leeds have attackers that would get in so many Premier League teams. Let’s get to the summer and see what happens, he would be an unbelievable weapon to have.”