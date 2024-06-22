Liverpool are understood to remain interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, appreciates the 21-year-old’s talents. The Dutch head coach has approved a potential transfer move for the La Liga star.

However, the Reds won’t necessarily have a clear pathway. That’s because Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all continue to be linked with the Spanish international.

How much will it cost to sign Nico Williams?

The signing of Williams will require a potentially sizeable fee. The player currently has a €50m [£42.2m] release clause whilst his current terms aren’t set to expire until June 2027.

CaughtOffside’s understanding of the situation is that Liverpool do plan to check on the forward’s status. However, they’re more than aware that completing this transfer will be a difficult task for the reformed recruitment team.

How is Williams faring in the 2024 European Championship?

It’s fair to say the Spanish wide man is already creating something of a stir in Germany.

His latest performance saw him pick up UEFA’s Player of the Match award as he tormented the Italian backline in a 1-0 win over Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Williams amassed 60 touches, a 93% pass accuracy rate (27/29), four key passes, and one big chance created according to stats collected by Sofascore.

Where could Nico Williams play for Arne Slot’s Liverpool?

Williams currently features primarily on the left for club and country.

As a right-footed winger, it’s fair to presume that Arne Slot will want to keep it that way given how much Liverpool have thrived with a left-footed player on the opposing flank.

That said, the 21-year-old can offer his services on the right-flank, should they be so required.

The Reds do, however, seem somewhat happy with Luis Diaz on the left. There’s also a serious question to be asked in pre-season over the long-term future of Cody Gakpo who has thrived in a similar position for the Netherlands.

Choices, choices and yet more choices for Arne Slot in this new Liverpool era.