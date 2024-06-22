Tottenham tipped to display financial muscle by agreeing a deal for England attacker

Tottenham have been chasing a new striker for a long time and it finally looks like they are making progress in bringing a proper number nine to the club.

Spurs lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer and since then, they have played without a natural striker.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as one of their transfer targets and now they could make a serious attempt to sign him this summer.

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has told Tottenham News that Spurs could look to agree a deal for Toney by putting add-ons in the deal that could take the transfer fee closer to the £50-55million mark.

Hutton feels that would be the right price for the player who can improve the attacking department of Spurs next season.

“I think that’s a good number, I understand Tottenham, I know how they work, they go in low, Brentford go high and you meet somewhere in the middle, that’s what happens in every move in football,” he said.

“If they can get around the £50-55million mark, I mean he’s 28, I know he had a slow end to the season when he came back from his ban – I think it was 17 games he only scored three or four goals – but we know what he’s capable of that was through what happened before and he’ll learn from that.

“If they can get in the building, look there could even be some add-ons if he goes and scores ‘X’ amount of goals in the Champions League or for England or whatever you can kind of bulk up the fee.”

Tottenham need a new, prolific attacker

Spurs need a ruthless presence up front, just like Kane in the past. However, getting someone of the quality of Kane is not easy.

Signing Toney could give them the physical presence they need upfront and take their attacking threat to a new level.

Despite Toney struggling in the 2023-24 season, he has previously shown that he can perform at the top level.

His 20-goal season in the Premier League should be enough to prove that he can be a top signing for any big club in England.