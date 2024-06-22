Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski.

The 25-year-old playmaker has had an impressive season with the Turkish outfit and he scored 13 goals and picked up 19 assists in all competitions. He has a contract with Fenerbahce until 2027, but he could be on the move this summer.

According to a report from Aslinda, Tottenham are looking to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. They could submit an offer of €20 million for the playmaker.

It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Szymanski would be a quality acquisition. He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham midfield. Furthermore, he is at the peak of his powers and he could settle in quickly and make an instant impact at the north London club.

Szymanski might fancy Tottenham switch

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite attractive for him and Spurs will be an exciting destination as well. They have an ambitious project and a quality set of players. The Poland international will certainly fancy his chances of doing well in the Premier League with Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce are willing to sanction his departure for €20 million. He has been a key player for them and they could look to demand a premium. He has a long-term contract with the club as well, and therefore, the Turkish outfit are under no pressure to sell him this summer. The only way Tottenham can secure his signature is if they can secure an agreement with the Turkish outfit.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.