Cristiano Ronaldo exploited Turkey’s unorganised high line before setting up his former Manchester United teammate to put Portugal three goals up.

The 2016 European Champions are set to qualify for the knockout rounds at the top of their group as they cruise to victory against Turkey on Saturday evening.

Bernardo Silva gave his side the lead just after the 20-minute mark when he turned home a deflected cross with his weaker foot before a horror Turkey own goal doubled their advantage.

With only 45 minutes to overturn the two-goal deficit, Turkey started the second half on the front foot as they flooded players forward.

Unfortunately for them, their high line was exploited by Ronaldo who beat the offside trap before squaring the ball to Bruno Fernandes to stroke home.