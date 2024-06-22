Video: Georges Mikautadze gives Georgia shock lead from the penalty spot

Posted by

Georgia goes into the half-time break a goal to the good against the Czech Republic courtesy of a 12-yard strike from Georges Mikautadze.

After being completely outclassed in their opening game of the tournament, losing 3-1 against Turkey, the pressure was on Georgia to get a result on Saturday afternoon to keep their European Championship hopes alive.

It wasn’t looking good after the opening 45 minutes of their clash with the Czech Republic as the opposition completely dominated them.

But after a handball inside the penalty area, Georgia was awarded a penalty in first-half extra time with Mikautadze dispatching from the spot with his side’s first shot on target of the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle set to accelerate interest in Everton star
Chelsea open talks to sign £20 million-rated attacker from top-four club
Exclusive: Arne Slot just gave Richard Hughes permission to sign £42.2m Euros monster who destroyed Italy
More Stories Georges Mikautadze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.