28-year-old West Ham United star wants to leave the club this summer

West Ham United are expected to go through a major overhaul of their squad this summer.

Despite former manager David Moyes keeping the team competitive, new manager Julen Lopetegui is likely to bring in new players, particularly in defense.

Julen Lopetegui wants to add three new defenders during the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Times.

The decision to sign three new defenders by the Hammers manager makes sense.

Angelo Ogbonna has been released by the club and he would need to be replaced. Kurt Zouma is for sale and his future at the London Stadium remains uncertain.

Another defender who is heading out of the club because he wants to leave is Nayef Aguerd.

The defender joined the club with huge expectations but he failed to make a big impact at the London Stadium

He is expected to leave the club this summer but the east Londoners are waiting for offers for him.

He attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in the past but nothing concrete has materialised so far.

The Hammers conceded 74 goals in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season and Lopetegui is determined to change that with new signings this summer.

West Ham United defense needs fresh faces

Aguerd signed for West Ham in June 2022. After recovering from an ankle injury, he played well in the second part of the Premier League season and won the Europa Conference League title in his debut season.

However, his second campaign in London was not quite successful.

Rebuilding would benefit West Ham because only the three relegated teams—Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United—conceded more goals than the Hammers, who are used to earning a spot in European football.