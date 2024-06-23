Video: Brighton winger on loan last season to Ipswich Town scores opening goal for Ecuador vs. Venezuela

Despite being a man down, Ecuador secured the opening goal in their Copa América match against Venezuela on Saturday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ecuador’s captain, Enner Valencia, was sent off in the 22nd minute after a brutal chest kick led to a straight red card. However, La Tri would break the scoreless contest thanks to a goal from Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento in the 40th minute for the 1-0 lead.

Sarmiento arrived with Brighton in 2021 and spent last season on loan to Ipswich Town.

