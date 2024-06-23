Video: West Ham on high alert as star midfielder suffers devastating injury during Jamaica-Mexico

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United will have to be alert as their star midfielder Edson Álvarez left Saturday’s Copa América contest between Jamaica and Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Midway through the matchup between the two Concacaf nations, Álvarez was sprinting back on defense to help stop a counter-attack when he fell to the ground, favoring what appeared to be his hamstring.

Álvarez would be substituted in the 30th minute, and it’s likely that his participation in the Copa América tournament is over.

More Stories Copa America Edson Alvarez West Ham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.