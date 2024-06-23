West Ham United will have to be alert as their star midfielder Edson Álvarez left Saturday’s Copa América contest between Jamaica and Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Midway through the matchup between the two Concacaf nations, Álvarez was sprinting back on defense to help stop a counter-attack when he fell to the ground, favoring what appeared to be his hamstring.

Álvarez would be substituted in the 30th minute, and it’s likely that his participation in the Copa América tournament is over.