Scotland was denied a penalty late on against Hungary on Sunday night as they lost 1-0 and finished bottom of their group.

With the majority of eyes on Germany’s top-of-the-group clash with Switzerland in Frankfurt, Scotland faces off against Hungary to determine which team finishes third.

Chances were few and far between in a lacklustre contest with Scotland only registering one shot throughout the entire 90 minutes.

However, it looked like they were handed a golden opportunity to score when Stuart Armstrong was brought down in the box but the referee waved play on.