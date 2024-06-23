Scotland was denied a penalty late on against Hungary on Sunday night as they lost 1-0 and finished bottom of their group.
With the majority of eyes on Germany’s top-of-the-group clash with Switzerland in Frankfurt, Scotland faces off against Hungary to determine which team finishes third.
Chances were few and far between in a lacklustre contest with Scotland only registering one shot throughout the entire 90 minutes.
However, it looked like they were handed a golden opportunity to score when Stuart Armstrong was brought down in the box but the referee waved play on.
“PENALTY, SURELY?”
Stuart Armstrong was pulled down in the box but no penalty was given ❌#SCOHUN #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/m4iraV7UXJ
